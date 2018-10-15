Matt Hardy: “Retirement is not something that will be in my future”

“Retirement, that’s a big buzz word. People have asked me since I’m at crossroads where I’m not 100% sure about what my in-ring future is, but as far as my television role on WWE that will 100% be something in the future. I’m not sure in what capacity exactly. But like, retiring is something I will never do. I’m so passionate about this. This is a love of mine, being involved in the wrestling industry. If you can’t do it in the capacity you did years and years ago, just be involved in some shape or form. I’ll always be involved in some way. Retirement is not something that will be in my future.”

source: The Ross Report

(Visited 1 times, 151 visits today)