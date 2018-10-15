Lanny Poffo to Audition For NJPW Commentary Job

It was previously reported that Don Callis is likely done as an announcer with NJPW And that Lanny Poffo’s name had come up as a possible replacement. Poffo confirmed this on the latest edition of The Genius Cast…

“I’ll tell you what I know. Michael Craven from New Japan, I met him September 1st at All In. He asked me if I would be interested in holding the microphone as a color commentator [for New Japan] and I responded, ‘Wow, that would be great!’ I love New Japan. I’ve never been to Japan. Can you imagine that? Of all the countries I’ve been, I’ve never been to Japan. That is on my bucket list! It’s just an audition. I’m flying out October 23rd and I’m coming back November 4th.”

