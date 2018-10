View this post on Instagram

PJ Black (@pj450) makes his #ROH debut and could end the night with a World Title opportunity! Sunday Nov 4 – Streaming LIVE for #HonorClub at 7e/4p!⠀ ExpressLIVE! in #ROHColumbus (@promowestlive) – ROHTickets.com⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ .⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #roh #ringofhonor #pjblack #justingabriel #rohsurvivalofthefittest #survivalofthefittest #wrestling #prowrestling