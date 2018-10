Charlotte Flair says she wants a match with Lita

“I think having her as a mentor and then having the opportunity to face her would have to be a dream match… I just remember one time her telling me standing on the apron that regardless if it was a tag match and I was in the ring or not to hold my head up high and my chest up and show confidence in that I wanted to be tagged in.”

source: NYpost.com

(Visited 1 times, 74 visits today)