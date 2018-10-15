Austin Aries no longer under Impact Wrestling Contract

It turns out that Austin Aries is no longer with IMPACT for the time being. His Bound for Glory match against Johnny Impact was actually his last contracted match and he’s now a free agent. The news comes from IMPACT Wrestling producer Petey Williams, who talked about the match on his podcast.

“Austin Aries’ contract is done,” revealed Williams, who produced the title match between Aries and Impact. “That match was his last match under contract with IMPACT.”

That certainly explains why Aries isn’t at the IMPACT Wrestling television tapings tonight!

(Pwguru)

