AS I SEE IT 10/15: Money talks and murder walks….

As of Monday morning as I type this, WWE Crown Jewel is taking place as scheduled. What seems less clear is where it’s being held.

All this started two weeks ago when Jamal Khashoggi, Washington Post columnist/critic of the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia (whose Vision 2030 “Saudi Arabia’s social and economic reform program” effort is the reason for WWE holding these events in Saudi Arabia in the first place) was apparently murdered in his own country’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate on October 2. He has not been seen since. Turkish officials claim to have video and/or audio of Khashoggi being interrogated and murdered.

The Saudi government is vehemently denying everything. But the situation has created a firestorm for the Saudi government given that a major corporate event entitled the Future Investment Initiative, has seen many major corporations pull out of participation in the event, costing the Saudis billions in potential investments, including Virgin Group, The New York Times, Huffington Post, CNN, Viacom, the Los Angeles Times, and Uber .

As far as most wrestling fans are concerned, however, the major impact concerns the Crown Jewel pay-per-view scheduled for November 2, which has gotten a ridiculous amount of on-air promotion from WWE. The fact that WWE has a $450 million deal over 10 years with the Saudis has a lot to do with that promotion.

WWE’s only comment has been to state that they are “monitoring the situation”.

Several U.S. Senators have urged WWE to cancel Crown Jewel; including Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee as well as Senators, Bob Menendez, and Lindsey Graham.

But there are new matches (announced last night) for the World Cup Tournament that is set to be a part of the Crown Jewel PPV posted sometime lat last night. However, most mentions of Saudi Arabia seem to have been scrubbed from the WWE website. If the show is to be moved, a new site would have to be announced ,and tickets would have to be sold…almost immediately.

There are all sorts of factors involved in what WWE does. As far as Vince McMahon is concerned…450 million reasons. They have a long-term contract with the Saudis which may or may not be breakable. Any decision can play a major part in stock prices.

Add to that the fact that the Trump Administration (helped into office by millions of dollars in McMahon family campaign donations, and has Linda McMahon in the cabinet) is still involved in military sales to Saudi Arabia…with the latest $110 billion order from the Saudis benefiting Lockheed Martin and other American defense contractors. While claiming he will “severely punish” the Saudis if they are found to be involved, Donald Trump has said at the very same time that if the U.S. halts the sales, the U.S. would be “punishing itself” if they cut off defense deals.

One final factor: if Vince McMahon was concerned about morality, WWE would have never done business with the Saudis in the first place.

Remember that this is a regime where adult woman has to have a close male relative as her “guardian”. “Guardians” can decide if a woman to can travel, hold a business license, study at a university/college and even if their job is “deemed appropriate for a woman.” Women also face discrimination in the courts, where the testimony of one man equals that of two women, and in family and inheritance law. Only recently have women even been permitted to drive, or attend live sporting events. LGBT people can be executed, flogged or imprisoned.

So in the end, money will likely talk, and human lives will likely walk.

———————

As we turn the page to the last months of 2018, rather than engage in the yearly retail orgy known by corporate America as “The Holidays”…we remember the real reason for this time of year.

In keeping with the actual spirit of the seasons… the season of light that is Hanukkah and the season of the Christchild, the wrestling community will reach out to those in need. Independent promotions hold a wide variety of events to benefit or do collections for various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and lots and lots of Toys for Tots drives, as well as events benefiting other charities.

The wrestling community will reach out to those in need with benefits or collections for various food pantries, fundraisers for homeless or domestic violence shelters…and lots and lots of Toys for Tots drives, collecting warm coats and events benefiting other charities.

Over the years, promotions in my Philadelphia/South Jersey area ranging from the family-friendly United Wrestling Coalition (for TWENTY YEARS) to the hardcore themed Combat Zone Wrestling (FOR FOURTEEN YEARS) to indies of various sizes and types throughout the United States and Canada run such events from October to the Holidays and beyond.

29 events have been officially announced or held so far, with others agreed to but yet to be announced:

* Tri City Wrestling presented the fourth annual Cassidy Christie Memorial Cup event on October 6 in Bay City, MI. The show benefited the Cassidy Christie Memorial Scholarship and raised $3,334…well over $1,000 more than last year.

* Showcase Pro Wrestling will hold food drives at its six scheduled shows from October 6 through December 15 ; in Woonsocket, RI (October 6, November 2, December 7) and Taunton, MA (October 13, November 3, December 15), collecting food for Harvest Community Church.

* Classic Championship Wrestling will return to Camp Hill, PA on October 14 for “It’s Good To Be The Queen”. The promotion will begin its yearly toy drive in conjunction with the local Elks Lodge, with collection barrels at the Lodge through December.

* Appalachian Mountain Wrestling will do their annual toy collection for the underprivileged children of Boone County at both their November 3 at Knox County Middle School, Barbourville, KY; and Miller Family Fun Center, Hazard, KY on November 10 Holiday Tour shows

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will hold the first of their two annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive shows on November 3 in Columbus, IN.

* Live Pro Wrestling returns to Renfrew, ON on November 3 in a taping for Yourtv Ottawa Valley, non-perishable food and money are being collected for the Renfrew Food Bank.

* PWX Wrestling will hold Headlock 4 Hospitals on November 9 in Shelby, NC to benefit Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

* UWE Pro Wrestling presents its annual Headlock for Hunger event on November 11 at The Wex, 1320 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI. The event benefits local Cadillac service agency Shepard’s Table. The promotion and its talent collect food for two months prior to the event for donation.

* Brew City Wrestling holds its annual Headlock on Hunger show on November 17 at the Waukesha Elks Lodge, 2301 Springdale Road, Waukesha, WI.

* All Pro Wrestling and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada will again hold Headlock on Hunger on November 17 at the Edward C Reed High School, Sparks, NV. Last year, they EXCEEDED their goal of enough collected for TEN THOUSAND MEALS.

* AWC Wrestling will hold their annual Toys for Tots benefit on November 17 in Morganton, NC.

* NOVA Pro Wrestling will again help the Jewish Community Center of Fairfax, VA on November 23 with its FACETS Toy Collection at its “11th Dimension” show at the JCC in Fairfax, VA.

* Vancouver Island Pro Wrestling presents “Headlocks for Hunger” on November 24 for the fifth consecutive year at the Departure Bay Activity Center in Nanaimo, BC, VIPW will be collecting for the local Loaves and Fishes food bank. Fans get one raffle ticket for each food item for some awesome prizes.

* Hoosier Pro Wrestling will hold the second of their two annual Firemen’s Cheer Fund Toy Drive shows on December 1 in Columbus, IN

* United Wrestling Coalition will hold their TWENTIETH ANNUAL Toys for Tots show on December 1 in Wrightstown, NJ.

* MCW Pro Wrestling holds its annual Toys for Tots show on December 1 in Joppa, MD.

* ECWA Pro Wrestling has scheduled its annual Toys for Tots show on December 1 at Asbury United Methodist Church, New Castle, DE

* Ontario’s Crossfire Wrestling will hold its annual Jingle Bell Brawl on December 2. In past years these events have benefited the Niagara Children’s Foundation.

* Harley Race’s World League Wrestling will again present their December holiday show (date TBA) in Troy. MO to raise monetary donations for its local community food pantry, The Bread For Life Food Pantry, that helps those in need in their local community in Lincoln County.

* Eastern Panhandle Pro Wrestling will hold its Christmas charity event on December 7 at Middleway Volunteer Fire Company, Kearneysville, WV to benefit a local charity to be determined.

* Combat Zone Wrestling and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the Marine Corps Reserve) for the fourteenth year in a row at Combat Zone Wrestling’s Cage of Death 20, scheduled for Sunday, December 9 at the legendary 2300 (ECW Arena) in Philadelphia, PA, as part of the Icons of Wrestling weekend on December 8-9.

* Championship Wrestling from Ontario presents “T’was The Fight Before Christmas” on December 9 at The Rockpile in Toronto, ON. Non-perishable foods are being collected for Toronto’s Daily Bread Food bank.

* UWE Pro Wrestling and Santas Helping Hands come together on December 15 at The Wex, 1320 N Mitchell St, Cadillac, MI to collect gifts for the underprivileged kids in town. All seating only $5. Bring a gift for someone less fortunate.

* Pro Wrestling All-Stars of Detroit and Metro Pro Wrestling will present Christmas Combat on December 15 at Hero’s Hall/Victory Gym, 23156 King Rd. Part of the proceeds will benefit Hero’s Hall/Victory Gym. which works with veterans dealing with PTSD.

Until next time….

If you have comments or questions, or if you’d like to add the AS I SEE IT blog to your website or social media, I can be reached by e-mail at bobmagee1@hotmail.com or bobmagee856@gmail.com.

