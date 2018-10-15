Another name confirmed to appear on SmackDown 1000

former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Mark Henry is slated to be backstage at this TV event.

Henry has been with the company since 1996. He was just 24-years of age when he decided to get into the pro wrestling business. During his time with the company, he held the WWE World Heavyweight Title, ECW Title, and European Title.

If you recall, Henry hinted that he would be wrapping up his career as an in-ring performer in WWE when the WWE Network aired an episode of “Table For 3.” He would later officially announce that his 21-year in-ring career was coming to an end.

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 55 visits today)