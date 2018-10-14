WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 13, 2018 – Binghamton, New York

Oct 14, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. The B-Team defeated The Ascension

2. Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley

3. AOP (w/Drake Maverick) defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

4. Natalya defeated Alicia Fox

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
No Way Jose, Titus O’Neil, and Tyler Breeze defeated Mike Kanellis (w/Maria Kanellis) and The Ascension

-Elias comes out to perform for the crowd. Finn Balor joins him and begins singing, but Elias attacks him.

6. Finn Balor defeated Elias
-After the match, Bobby Lashley attacks Balor.

7. Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) (via disqualification)
-Rush attacked Balor, leading to the disqualification.

8. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Ember Moon, Natalya, and Nia Jax defeated The Riott Squad

9. Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

10. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

(Visited 1 times, 59 visits today)

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal