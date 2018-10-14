WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 13, 2018 – Binghamton, New York
1. The B-Team defeated The Ascension
2. Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley
3. AOP (w/Drake Maverick) defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno
4. Natalya defeated Alicia Fox
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
No Way Jose, Titus O’Neil, and Tyler Breeze defeated Mike Kanellis (w/Maria Kanellis) and The Ascension
-Elias comes out to perform for the crowd. Finn Balor joins him and begins singing, but Elias attacks him.
6. Finn Balor defeated Elias
-After the match, Bobby Lashley attacks Balor.
7. Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) (via disqualification)
-Rush attacked Balor, leading to the disqualification.
8. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Ember Moon, Natalya, and Nia Jax defeated The Riott Squad
9. Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode and Chad Gable
10. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre