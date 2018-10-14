WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 13, 2018 – Binghamton, New York

1. The B-Team defeated The Ascension

2. Apollo Crews defeated Mojo Rawley

3. AOP (w/Drake Maverick) defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno

4. Natalya defeated Alicia Fox

5. Six-Man Tag Team Match

No Way Jose, Titus O’Neil, and Tyler Breeze defeated Mike Kanellis (w/Maria Kanellis) and The Ascension

-Elias comes out to perform for the crowd. Finn Balor joins him and begins singing, but Elias attacks him.

6. Finn Balor defeated Elias

-After the match, Bobby Lashley attacks Balor.

7. Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) (via disqualification)

-Rush attacked Balor, leading to the disqualification.

8. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Ember Moon, Natalya, and Nia Jax defeated The Riott Squad

9. Jinder Mahal (w/Sunil Singh) and Baron Corbin defeated Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

10. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns defeated Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre

