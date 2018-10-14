WWE Announces World Cup Qualifying Matches

Oct 14, 2018 - by James Walsh

WWE announced two World Cup Qualifiers for Monday’s RAW. Those matches are as followed:

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
* Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler

The winners of these matches will move on to WWE Crown Jewel. Talents already confirmed for the 8-man tournament are John Cena, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton.

(Visited 1 times, 138 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

More from my site

One Response

  1. Ian says:
    October 14, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    WOW look at all those international representatives in the WORLD Cup.

    Damn, they could have at least put guys from around the world in the damn tournament. If McIntyre qualifies there will be only one.

    Could have had Rusev, Nakamura, Almas. Hell they could have even thrown in Dillinger just for a Canadian (since Owens and Zayn are hurt).

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal