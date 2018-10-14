WWE Announces World Cup Qualifying Matches
WWE announced two World Cup Qualifiers for Monday’s RAW. Those matches are as followed:
* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre
* Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler
The winners of these matches will move on to WWE Crown Jewel. Talents already confirmed for the 8-man tournament are John Cena, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton.
(Visited 1 times, 138 visits today)
WOW look at all those international representatives in the WORLD Cup.
Damn, they could have at least put guys from around the world in the damn tournament. If McIntyre qualifies there will be only one.
Could have had Rusev, Nakamura, Almas. Hell they could have even thrown in Dillinger just for a Canadian (since Owens and Zayn are hurt).