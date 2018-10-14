WWE Announces World Cup Qualifying Matches

WWE announced two World Cup Qualifiers for Monday’s RAW. Those matches are as followed:

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

* Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler

The winners of these matches will move on to WWE Crown Jewel. Talents already confirmed for the 8-man tournament are John Cena, Kurt Angle, Jeff Hardy, and Randy Orton.

(Visited 1 times, 138 visits today)