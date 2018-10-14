Tammy Sytch starting her comeback/farewell tour

Tammy Sytch via Facebook:

I’m pleased to announce that I am taking bookings for my “Comeback/Farewell Tour 2018-19″…I am taking bookings for personal appearances, autograph signings, wrestling shows, and party appearances for what will be my FINAL 9-12 months of appearances before I call it a wrap! I am returning to school and leading life after next year as a ‘normal’ member of society with a private personal life. 28 years in this crazy business has been far long enough! Please direct any booking inquiries to TotallySunny1@gmail.com. Please do not email for Skypes as I will no longer be doing them. I appreciate ALL of your support over the past 28 years, and cherish every moment. Let’s Make America Sunny Again for this coming year!! Also don’t forget to follow my new FAN page..business inquiries can also be sent there… Sunny-WWE Hall of Famer

