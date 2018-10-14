Nikki Bella says she tried to get the name of Total Divas changed

Oct 14, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

“Being an Executive Producer of Total Divas, we’ve had so many discussions about changing the name of the show. Unfortunately, it’s on network TV and you can’t just change the name one day. They have felt people will still be connected with it – even though it’s called Total Divas – I feel the opposite. I feel there’s a huge disconnect because we’ve made that name so bad.”

source: ACE Comic Con, Wrestling Inc.

