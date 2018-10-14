Matt Riddle: “I actually got a direct call from the main man ‘Trips’, Mr. Triple H, Paul Levesque”

Matt Riddle did an interview with ESPN West Palm and talked about his call with Triple H prior to signing with NXT.

“I actually got a direct call from the main man ‘Trips’, Mr. Triple H, Paul Levesque,” Riddle said. “It was good. About three years ago I was about to get signed and we talked about that because I was supposed to possibly get signed then and it didn’t happen. We talked about that. He’s like ‘we got good intentions’, made me feel good with working with NXT and working with him. Honestly, that’s why I signed up and we’ll see where it takes me.”

Riddle has always been on WWE’s radar but due to his avid marijuana smoking, the two sides couldn’t come up to an agreement until now.

