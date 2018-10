Kevin Nash and DDP Set for WWE Table for 3

WWE Network will air a new episode of Table for 3 on Monday following Raw. The episode will feature former WWE and WCW Superstars Kevin Nash, Diamond Dallas Page, and Big Show. Here’s a synopsis for next week’s episode:

“Legendary WCW ‘Big Boys’ Kevin Nash, DDP, and Big Show gather to share untold tales and their most memorable moments from WCW Monday Nitro!”

