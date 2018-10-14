Jazz Rules Out a WWE Return at Evolution
While responding to fans on Twitter, NWA Women’s Champion Jazz has ruled out appearing at WWE’s Evolution PPV…
Not happening!! Sorry https://t.co/MVFvZ41mZ3
— Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) October 9, 2018
Creating my own Evolution October 21st https://t.co/3jbLBBu10h
— Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) October 12, 2018
***PLEASE SHARE***#WWRvsTheWorld on 10/28 at 2pm in Long Island, NY
🎟️ https://t.co/PDfsuLjS7M 🎟️
–@Jazzy_Gabert v @Kimber_Lee90
–@Phenom_Jazz v @JordynneGrace
–@indi_hartwell @Tess_Blanchard v @SoloDarling @w_nightingale_
–@ZoeLucasPro v @karenmeee
–@thunderrosa22 v @hvrlow_ pic.twitter.com/d6iF464BIo
— Women's Wrestling Revolution (WWR Pro) (@WWRProWrestling) October 12, 2018