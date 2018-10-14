Jazz Rules Out a WWE Return at Evolution

While responding to fans on Twitter, NWA Women’s Champion Jazz has ruled out appearing at WWE’s Evolution PPV…

Not happening!! Sorry https://t.co/MVFvZ41mZ3 — Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) October 9, 2018

Creating my own Evolution October 21st https://t.co/3jbLBBu10h — Jazz NWA WOMEN WORLD CHAMPION (@Phenom_Jazz) October 12, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 56 visits today)