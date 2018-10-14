Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory 2018: Recap & Results

Impact Wrestling brought the 14th annual Bound for Glory to the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York. While some have been critical of the venue size, it never hindered the show thanks to the crowd being hot all night long. There was amazing wrestling, unexpected chinless surprises, and sheer violence. Impact Wrestling has been on fire as of late, and Bound for Glory 2018 was just another example of what they can do.

Impact’s in-ring action remains top notch

While a lot of Bound for Glory focused on final chapters of bitter rivalries, the wrestling itself was absolutely fantastic. Things opened with a fast-paced tag team match that saw Willie Mack victorious in his Impact Wrestling debut. The match fired up the crowd and set the tone for a night of high octane action and great wrestling. Probably the most chaotic match of the night was oVe taking on Fenix, Pentagon Jr, and Brian Cage.

The six-man tag match was contested under ‘oVe Rules’, which basically made it a hardcore tornado tag match. The match was called ‘giftastic’ on Twitter with good reason, and there were too many amazing moments to count. All six men were in top form, aside from one botched cutter. As fun as seeing Cage throw oVe around the arena was, it was Callihan’s crew that ended up victorious. With Fenix and Pentagon out on the outside, a series of kicks finally took down Cage and Sami Callihan became the first man to pin Cage in Impact Wrestling.

Knockouts steal the show

There were a lot of great matches throughout the night, but it was two showings by Impact’s Knockouts division that really set them apart from the crowd. Later in the night, Allie traveled to The Undead Realm with the help of James Mitchell to rescue Kiera Hogan’s soul. What followed was truly unique, including axes going into necks, blood, magic, and the shocking return of Rosemary.

As fun as that experience was, it was the Knockouts Championship Match between Tessa Blanchard and Taya Valkyrie that was truly special. These women are two of the best wrestlers around, and they laid it all on the line. Taya almost picked up the victory after hitting The Road to Valhalla, but a delayed count by the referee kept Tessa alive.

Shortly after that, Blanchard hit the Buzzsaw DDT only for Valkyrie to shockingly kick out only milliseconds before the count of three. Taya may be the first Knockout to kick out of that move, and it felt like a legitimately surprising near fall. Ultimately, it was an insane top-rope Codebreaker from over halfway across the ring that let Tessa put down Taya to retain the Knockouts Championship.

No shortage of surprises

The first surprise of the night came when Eli Drake’s open challenge to any New Yorker was answered by James Ellsworth. Of course, Ellsworth isn’t from New York. He did point out that he used to date a girl from Staten Island and briefly lived in her basement, so I guess that counts? The crowd was fully behind Drake as he squashed Ellsworth without much difficulty. Abyss showed up to provide the competition Drake demanded and ended up chokeslamming him through a table to top off his recent Hall of Fame induction.

The surprises continued after Moose’s match with Eddie Edwards fell apart in mere minutes thanks to interference from Killer Kross. The disqualification and subsequent two-on-one beatdown didn’t sit well with the crowd, but Tommy Dreamer made the save and suddenly we had an impromptu tag team match. The match had great action, and plenty of odd moments. A player from the New York Giants at ringside even got involved by shoving Moose. Ultimately Edwards picked up the win by rolling up Moose, but a post-match attack left Moose and Kross standing tall.

LAX & The OGz clash in a terrifying Concrete Jungle Death Match

The issues between The Latin American Xchange and The OGz have been going on for months, and this was just another step up in making things more personal and somehow more violent. It wasn’t clear going into the night what a “Concrete Jungle Death Match” was, but what they delivered truly lived up to the name. Not only were the turnbuckle pads all removed, but the entire ring mat was removed. The exposed wooden boards under the ring were laid bare, but things were made most dangerous by the way the boards shifted throughout the match.

It seemed like they legitimately didn’t realize the boards would shift like that, and one was even shoved out of the way partway through the match. It’s a miracle no one slipped through the boards and broke an ankle, but that doesn’t mean no one got hurt. Everyone got hurt, and it was some of the most hardcore action Impact Wrestling has seen in some time. Konnan had been attacked before the match and wasn’t able to compete, but managed to come out near the end with a blackjack to hit a few shots and help Santana & Ortiz pick up the win.

Johnny Impact dethrones Austin Aries as World Champion

The closer we got to Johnny Impact vs Austin Aries, the more personal things became. Going into the night, it looked like there’d be no outside interference and we’d get a true one-on-one contest. Instead, Austin Aries brought Killer Kross and Moose to ringside and even told Impact to bring his wife Taya Valkyrie out as well. The personal nature of the rivalry was clear, but the wrestling between these two was just as great as you’d expect.

While those on the outside did play a small role in things, the action stayed focused on the champion and challenger throughout. Aries was in top form and came close to finishing off Johnny Impact on several occasions, but it wasn’t enough to take out the man of many names. In the end, Aries went flying to the outside and actually hit Taya Valkyrie with a suicide dive.

Johnny Impact was able to get Aries back in the ring and hit him with Aries’ own brainbuster and a Starship Pain for the pin to become the new Impact Wrestling World Champion. Johnny checked on Taya before celebrating, and it seems that a new era has begun in Impact Wrestling.

Quick Hits

Great action in the opening tag team match had the crowd fired up early.

James Ellsworth sort of confirmed he was Carmella’s gimp.

Abyss putting Eli Drake through a table was a great moment for the freshly inducted Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer.

Tessa Blanchard vs Taya Valkryie was truly fantastic, and it’s a must-see for wrestling fans.

Tommy Dreamer babybirded beer into Eddie’s mouth so it could be spat at Moose…

oVe vs Lucha Bros & Brian Cage was the best kind of spotfest.

LAX vs The OGz was legitimately scary, the boards were shifting all over the place.

Allie’s adventure into The Undead Realm was truly unique, and Rosemary making the save was a fantastic outcome.

Johnny Impact vs Austin Aries was very worthy of their main event spot.

Austin Aries no-sold the finish and seemed to yell at Don Callis before leaving.

Full Results

Rich Swann & Willie Mack def. Matt Sydal & Ethan Page

Eli Drake def. James Ellsworth

Tessa Blanchard def. Taya Valkyrie to retain the Knockouts Championship

Eddie Edwards def. Moose via disqualification

Eddie Edwards & Tommy Dreamer def. Moose & Killer Kross

oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake Christ, and Dave Christ) def. Brian Cage, Pentagon Jr, and Fenix

The Latin American Xchange (Santana, Ortiz, and Konnan) def. The OGz (Homicide, Hernandez, and King)

Allie escaped Su Yung & The Undead Realm with Kiera Hogan thanks to Rosemary

Johnny Impact def. Austin Aries to become the new Impact Wrestling World Champion

