CZW 10/13 Voorhees, NJ results with MJF, David Starr, AAA/Lucha Underground’s Drago

Combat Zone Wrestling returned to action last night from Colossal Sports Academy/The Coliseum in Voorhees, NJ.

* In the opener and the originally listed main event…MJF successfully defended his CZW World Heavyweight Title title by pinfall in a far too short match against the returning David Starr with good, intense, nonstop action from moment one, with the finish seeing a run-in by MJF’s cronies and a best shot to get the pinfall. While the action we got was great, how short a time the match got was disappointing. The match was so early in the show because Starr is working Revolution Pro in London (Brixton), pretty much as this is written, so likely had to flt out.

* In a open “challenge to the best”, John Silver defeated AAA/Lucha Underground’s Drago by pinfall in a good, intense match.

* In the Swing for the fences match, Mitch Vallen defeated Conor Claxton by pinfall, with the two beating the living s$#t out of each other with barbed wire bats, a ton of light tubes and chairs.

Intermission took place, with tickets going on sale for Cage of Death.

* The scheduled The Rep vs. The Office (Brandon Kirk/Kit Osbourne) match never took place, as The Rep were announced as “not being there” (hang on, you’ll see tham later) Jimmy Lloyd stormed the ring attacking The Office, followed by Officer Dan O’Hare first seeming to side with The Office…then joing Jimmy Lloyd to go after The Office.

* As solid and smooth a match as you could ever ask for saw Gary Jay defeat Jake Parnell by pinfall. These two have worked all over Missouri and the Midwest and it showed in how remarkably professional the two were. Hopefully one or both come back to CZW.

* Joe Gacy and DeSean Pratt (fka Amasis of CHIKARA Pro) went to a non-finish when what appeared to be Joe Gacy’s FEAR Group came out. After Pratt and Gacy kicked most of them out of the ring, one of the masks came off, revealing Alex Reynolds, who looks like Gacy’s next opponent goign into COD season.

* The trios match of BLK OUT (Ruckus, BLK JEEZ, and Rob Zaccardi) vs. YDNB went to a non-finish as The Rep with Maven Bentley came out, stormed the ring and left everyone laying. Won’t be surprised to see a Title rematch at Cage of Death. What we got was a fairly good match before the run-in was good with YDNB handling themselves surprisingly well.

* In a surprise, Jordan Oliver (with YDB) defeated Eddy Blackwater by pinfall to become CZW Wired Champion. Oliver has gotten better and better over time.

* In the main event/#1 Contender’s match for MJF’s World Heavyweight Title…RSP defeated Mance Warner by pinfall to become the #1 contender for MJF’s CZW World Heavyweight Title after RSP superplexing Warner though a table/ pane of glass to set up the pinfall. The match was the hardcore CZW-style psychoviolence with barbed wire around one side of the ropes, light tubes, and a barbed wire structure set up outside the ring (which saw a DVD by RSP of Warner through it).

Post-match, MJF and his cronies came with a signed contract for the Title match at COD…threw it down at RSP. However, turns out MJF didn’t read it too well…because the title match at COD is IN the Cage of Death, to set up one main event. All this and the preceding months events follows the over 13-14 month long storyline of RSP defeating MJF for his title, MJF getting it back through “legal shenanigans” where he “was never really defeated and is still undefeated in CZW”…the tournament to qualify for the match…leading to this match for COD

Combat Zone Wrestling returns to the Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum in Saturday, November 10 for Night of Infamy, the go-home show for Cage of Death 20.

Combat Zone Wrestling returns home for #CageOfDeath20 on Sunday, December 9th LIVE from 2300 Arena, 2300 S. Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA at 7PM….all as part of the Icons of Pro Wrestling weekend December 8-9. Doors open at 6PM with an 7PM bell time. Other events will be taking place that day as part of the Icons of Wrestling weekend. Details to come.

CZW and DJ Hyde have agreed again to do the annual Toys for Tots collection (in conjunction with the

Marine Corps Reserve) for the fourteenth year in a row. Please remember to bring a new, unwrapped toy for a child on December 9…every child deserves a Christmas. As said earlier, the first signed match for Cage of Death… CZW World Heavyweight Title…in the Cage of Death is MJF defending against former Champion Rickey Shane Page . COD tickets will be available at the 2300 Arena ticketing website on Monday morning at 9:00 am ET at the box office before the event. Tickets are $25–$50 plus fees.

