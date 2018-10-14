Bound For Glory 2018 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live tonight from the Melrose Ballroom in Astoria, New York, Impact Wrestling presents Bound For Glory 2018 on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Austin Aries vs Johnny Impact for the Impact World title; Tessa Blanchard vs Taya Valkyrie for the Knockouts title; The Latin American Xchange vs The OGz in a concrete jungle death match; Ohio Versus Everything vs Brian Cage, Fenix and Pentagon Jr.; Eddie Edwards vs Moose; Matt Sydal and Ethan Page vs Rich Swann and Willie Mack; Allie vs Su Yung; and Eli Drake in an open challenge.

Bound For Glory will also air on the FITE TV app for $19.99.

(Visited 1 times, 30 visits today)