Another United States Senator Comments On WWE’s Involvement With Saudi Arabia

WCBS 880’s Steve Scott recently spoke with U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal about the situation and he said that WWE and all other business should reevaluate their relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“All major private interests should review and relook their relationship with the Saudi Kingdom in light of its continuing pattern of abuse of civil rights and civil liberties, contempt for the rule of law, and bombing in Yemen using the United States military equipment and possible intelligence,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal was then asked if he thinks WWE should cancel the event if conclusive evidence that Khashoggi was murdered is brought forward.

“I would hope that WWE will recognize on its own a conscience and conviction if there is proof that Saudi officials approved and ordered this kind of killing, and I would lean first on the United States government to do its duty so that it can lead private interests like WWE, and the first place to look is to the United States of America,” he said.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

