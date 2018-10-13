WWE Raw Live Event Results – October 12, 2018 – Syracuse, New York
1. The B-Team defeated The Revival
2. No Way Jose defeated Mojo Rawley
3. AOP defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno
4. Ember Moon defeated Alicia Fox
5. Six-Man Tag Team Match
Apollo Crews, Titus O’Neil, and Tyler Breeze defeated Mike Kanellis and The Ascension
6. Finn Balor defeated Bobby Lashley (w/Lio Rush) (via disqualification)
7. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Dana Brooke, Natalya, and Nia Jax defeated The Riott Squad
8. Baron Corbin and Jinder Mahal defeated Bobby Roode and Chad Gable
9. Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns defeated Drew McIntyre and Elias
