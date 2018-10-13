The Undertaker Reportedly Set for WrestleMania 35

RingsideNews has a report on The Undertaker and his current WWE status. Per the report, the longtime WWE Superstar has agreed to work WrestleMania 35 next year. Additionally, WWE is looking to get him to agree to a match at Survivor Series, but The Undertaker hasn’t yet said if he will be working the event as of yet.

Currently, The Undertaker is scheduled to team up with Kane against Triple H and Shawn Michaels at Crown Jewel. The event is slated for November 2 at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event is expected to air live on the WWE Network.

Meanwhile, WrestleMania 35 is slated for April 7, 2019. The card will be held at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

(Visited 1 times, 221 visits today)