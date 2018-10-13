Sid Recalls Shawn Michaels/Don Harris Incident

Hannibal TV recently spoke to former WCW and WWE world heavyweight champion Sid Vicious, who addressed a backstage altercation that took place in 1995 between Shawn Michaels and The Harris Twins. Below are some highlights and a video of Sid recounting the incident (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Sid Vicious on not being backstage when the incident happened: “There was a tour overseas, and I was with the tour overseas. Actually, that was the tour that we were talking about that I worked with Bam Bam that actually got me off the whipping post, where I was able to take the turnbuckle enough that we made the ring move. We had such a match that no one could follow it. It sort of took some of that heat off me, but I wasn’t there.”

Sid Vicious on there being a pay issue on workers not getting paid for weeks at a time: “I won’t swear to this, but I think it was at the Madison Square Garden. And I swear this is what happened because Ron told me this word for word, and Don was there too. What happened was, and people don’t realize this, this is no exaggeration. These guys including me weren’t getting paid for weeks and weeks upon time. Lot of us, not everyone, some of us had money saved up so that we could make it on the road, and we did get paid, it just took a while to get paid. So what the guys would do is, they would take their draws, get to their home and put it in their debit or credit card account, and that would help them pay bills and get back on the road the next time.”

Vicious on the altercation with Shawn Michaels and Ron Harris: “So what happened was, and they weren’t the only ones that did it. Several people had to quit because they just couldn’t afford to go on the road. So Shawn, who like me was getting paid well while those guys weren’t, called them ‘pu**ies’ or quitters… he said something to them. And then Ron grabbed him by the throat and knocked him up against the wall, or something like that. I remember that happened because it really bothered Kevin (Nash). Kevin was going to beat Don up, which would have never happened. Don would have killed him. I think it was Ron who did that.”

