ROH “Glory By Honor XVI: Baltimore” Results – October 12, 2018 – Baltimore, Maryland

Oct 13, 2018 - by Michael Riba

1. Adam Page defeated Shane Taylor

2. The Kingdom (TK O’Ryan and Vinny Marseglia) defeated Cheeseburger and Flip Gordon

3. Non-Title Match
Jeff Cobb defeated Eli Isom

4. Non-Title Tag Team Match
The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) defeated The Bouncers (Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas)

5. Marty Scurll vs. Shane “Hurricane” Helms (Double Disqualification)

6. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. and Sumie Sakai defeated Jenny Rose and Stella Grey

7. No Disqualification Match
Bully Ray defeated Jonathan Gresham

8. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match
Bullet Club (Cody, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson) (c) defeated SoCal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, and Scorpio Sky)

9. ROH World Championship Match
Jay Lethal (c) defeated Silas Young

