Rey Mysterio’s upcoming schedule

Rey Mysterio’s return begins next Tuesday on SmackDown 1000 when he faces Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match. Here is his updated schedule:

Washington D.C. – October 16

Hartford, Conn. – Oct. 20

Boston, Mass. – Oct. 21

White Plains, N.Y. – Oct. 22

Newark, N.J. – Oct. 23 (SmackDown LIVE)

Atlanta, Ga. – Oct. 30 (SmackDown LIVE)

Cardiff, Wales – Nov. 3

Aberdeen, Scotland – Nov. 4

Birmingham, England – Nov. 5

Manchester, England – Nov. 6 (SmackDown LIVE)

