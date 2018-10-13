Rey Mysterio’s upcoming schedule
Rey Mysterio’s return begins next Tuesday on SmackDown 1000 when he faces Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match. Here is his updated schedule:
Washington D.C. – October 16
Hartford, Conn. – Oct. 20
Boston, Mass. – Oct. 21
White Plains, N.Y. – Oct. 22
Newark, N.J. – Oct. 23 (SmackDown LIVE)
Atlanta, Ga. – Oct. 30 (SmackDown LIVE)
Cardiff, Wales – Nov. 3
Aberdeen, Scotland – Nov. 4
Birmingham, England – Nov. 5
Manchester, England – Nov. 6 (SmackDown LIVE)
(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)
(Visited 1 times, 33 visits today)