Rey Mysterio’s upcoming schedule

Oct 13, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Rey Mysterio’s return begins next Tuesday on SmackDown 1000 when he faces Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup Qualifying Match. Here is his updated schedule:

Washington D.C. – October 16
Hartford, Conn. – Oct. 20
Boston, Mass. – Oct. 21
White Plains, N.Y. – Oct. 22
Newark, N.J. – Oct. 23 (SmackDown LIVE)
Atlanta, Ga. – Oct. 30 (SmackDown LIVE)
Cardiff, Wales – Nov. 3
Aberdeen, Scotland – Nov. 4
Birmingham, England – Nov. 5
Manchester, England – Nov. 6 (SmackDown LIVE)

