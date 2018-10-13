NJPW President Denies Reports of Unhappy Talent

NJPW President Harold Meij has issued a statement pushing back against a report that talent is unhappy in NJPW over the new management. Meij posted to NJPW’s website taking issue with the report from earlier this week suggesting that the roster might be unhappy with management for making the work atmosphere less fun and more like a factory.

In the piece, Meij says that the report was left him feeling disgusted and denied the claims. Meij noted, that there are about sixty people who compete in New Japan, including some who don’t regularly take part in shows, and that “their positions and treatment differ.” That said, he posited that he is working hard to make sure that “the dark days” will not come to NJPW again and that he hopes fans support his efforts.

Meij also gave support to Tama Tonga’s refutation of the report from earlier in the day and said that he did it on his own, without prompting from anyone in New Japan.

