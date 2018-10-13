Mickie James Wins Music Award
Mickie James won “Best Single Recording” for her song “Left Right Left” at the Native American Music Awards in Niagara Falls, New York. She also hosted and performed at the event. Stephanie McMahon congratulated her on Twitter:
My girl @MickieJames won best single recording!!! #NAMA2018 😘🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/0E8JI2Vcvr
— ella 13 (@dolphspaige) October 13, 2018
so lovely to see @MickieJames perform “left right left” at the #NAMA2018, which won best single recording!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 @gasawaymusic pic.twitter.com/H3UMVnpWBq
— ella 13 (@dolphspaige) October 13, 2018
Congratulations @MickieJames on “Left Right Left” winning Best Single Recording at last night’s @NativeAwards! Well deserved! #nama18
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) October 13, 2018
Thank you to all who voted!!! All the nominees were so amazing @NativeAwards im so grateful! @SMGrecordsMedia @yingyangtwins @gasawaymusic #namalive18 #nativeawards #nammy #nama #nama18 https://t.co/vQcaJ2ODUK
— Mickie James~Aldis