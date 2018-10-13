Mickie James Wins Music Award

Oct 13, 2018 - by James Walsh

Mickie James won “Best Single Recording” for her song “Left Right Left” at the Native American Music Awards in Niagara Falls, New York. She also hosted and performed at the event. Stephanie McMahon congratulated her on Twitter:

Thank you to all who voted!!! All the nominees were so amazing @NativeAwards im so grateful! @SMGrecordsMedia @yingyangtwins @gasawaymusic #namalive18 #nativeawards #nammy #nama #nama18 https://t.co/vQcaJ2ODUK

— Mickie James~Aldis

