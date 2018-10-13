Mick Foley Says He Would’ve Liked To Be #RAW GM Longer But His Hip And Knee Problems Did Not Allow Him To

Foley stated that he wanted to have more time as the GM of the red-brand but due to needing and eventually having his knee and hip replaced, it was no longer in the cards for him.

“I enjoyed my time working on RAW with Stephanie McMahon. I needed a hip replaced, and a knee replaced, so I couldn’t do it as long as I would have liked to, but I enjoyed being back there,” Mick Foley recalled during an interview with ‘The Cornwall Seeker’.

Foley was in Cornwall to do a live show and while speaking with the news outlet he recalled another moment from his career and that was the Montreal Screwjob. Foley shared that he had walked out for a day and did not go to the next town after that Survivor Series PPV because of all the tension in the locker room.

“I had walked out for a day, and I didn’t go to Ottawa after Survivor Series. It was a little bit contentious in the locker room. I guess Mr. McMahon did what he thought he had to do to keep the company alive and we moved on,” Mick Foley pointed out.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

