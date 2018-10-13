Jeff Jarrett Files An Amended Lawsuit Against Anthem Sports & Entertainment

Jeff Jarrett’s ‘Global Force Entertainment’ filed an amended lawsuit against Anthem Sports & Entertainment who own a majority stake in IMPACT Wrestling.

Below is one of the allegations on the 27-page lawsuit by way of the report:

“That Anthem has “caused products and/or services to enter interstate commerce designated with variations” of the Global Force Wrestling and GFW trademarks. The filing claimed, “Defendants’ use of said designation and other representations constitute a false designation of origin which is likely to cause confusion, to cause mistake, and to deceive as to the affiliation, connection, or association of Defendants with GFE and as to the origin, sponsorship, or approval of such goods and services by GFE.” This allegation would be an alleged violation of the Lanham Act.”

The filing of the lawsuit reads that Anthem came to Jarrett two years ago about merging Global Force Entertainment with Anthem which would have made Jarrett a member of Anthem and given him equity in the company along with becoming the Chief Creative Officer.

A deal between Anthem and Jeff Jarrett was signed in 2017 which officially made Jarrett the Chief Creative Officer in the company and in-turn Anthem acquired Global Force Entertainment and control of the GFW ‘Amped’ content as well.

It was reported by various outlets in late 2017 that Jarrett took a leave of absence from Impact Wrestling to check into a rehab facility by way of WWE and a year later Jarrett was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame.

In the lawsuit Jarrett claimed that he was terminated by Anthem and the merger between the two companies never followed through and that Anthem does not have the license to use any of the ‘Amped’ content.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

