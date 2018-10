Don Leo Jonathan passes away

very sad to report the passing of the “Mormon Giant” Don Leo Jonathan. May he rest in peace. Age 87

Debut

1949

Retired

1980

He worked most in NWA

Late in his career, he appeared as one of the wrestlers in the 1978 Sylvester Stallone movie Paradise Alley.

(Pwguru)

(Visited 1 times, 52 visits today)