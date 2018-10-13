10/11/18 Impact Wrestling Viewership

Impact Wrestling did 183,000 viewers this week, down 7,000 viewers from last week’s show and the lowest since the August 9 episode. The low viewership and bad 18-49 demo rating meant that Impact even dropped off the top 150 cable chart on Thursday.

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

(Visited 1 times, 15 visits today)