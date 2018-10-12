WWE Changes MSG Show from SmackDown to RAW

Oct 12, 2018 - by James Walsh

WWE has changed up their upcoming Madison Square Garden show from a Smackdown show to a Raw one. The arena website now lists the following card for the show, which takes place on December 26th:

* WWE Universal Championship Steel Cage Match: Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman
* Raw Tag Team Championships Match: Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose vs. Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre
* Raw Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey vs. Mickie James

Also advertised: Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, Elias, Jinder Mahal, Alexa Bliss, Bayley and more

