WWE Announces New Eddie Guerrero Documentary Special

The first special from WWE’s new “Untold” documentary series will premiere this Sunday on YouTube. The doc will focus on WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero and his effect on the SmackDown brand.

The new documentary features interviews with John Cena, Batista, JBL, Paul Heyman, Sasha Banks, Aiden English, Vickie Guerrero and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the documentary:

Eddie Guerrero was one of the most beloved Superstars in WWE history, and he played a huge role in defining SmackDown as a brand. The newest edition of the documentary series “WWE Untold” explores Guerrero’s effect on the blue brand as it approaches its 1000th episode, and will stream live on WWE’s YouTube channel this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

