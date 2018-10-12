U.S. Senators urge WWE to cancel the Crown Jewel pay-per-view

Several U.S. Senators are urging WWE to cancel the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia following the recent news of the alleged death of a journalist at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Senator Chris Murphy, who is from Connecticut and sits on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, is one of those Senators who is pushing for WWE to cuts its ties with the Kingdom. “This is a brazen assault on the freedom of the press and a slap in the face to the United States, if this murder occurred as it seems it did,” Murphy told the Independent Journal Review when reached for comments.

“Because Linda McMahon is part of the president’s cabinet, the administration really should give it some thought and maybe even prevail upon them not doing it. I’d hope that they would be rethinking their relationship with the kingdom especially with respect to events coming up in the next weeks like WWE Crown Jewel,” Murphy added.

Senators Chris Coons, Bob Menendez, and Lindsey Graham have also called upon WWE to cancel the event.

“There should be a pause,” Senator Graham told the IJR about WWE’s business dealings with Saudi Arabia. And Senator Mendez said that while a private enterprise is different than a government entity, the fact that Linda McMahon is part of the cabinet, “it falls into the grey area where the administration really should give it some thought and maybe even prevail upon them not doing it.”

It remains to be seen what happens in the next month but Dave Meltzer of the Observer is reporting that there are backup plans that are being discussed should the event be canceled.

