The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing WWE Super Showdown
On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:
*Latest Blame Brent Injury Updates
*Bound for Glory Quick Picks
*NXT UK Premiere Date Announced
And More!
We dove in to the weekly WWE Programming including the Mixed Match Challenge Recap, NXT Rundown and the Mae Young Classic Catch Up.
We dove in to the WWE Special Event, Super Showdown that took place this past Saturday, giving our thoughts on all of the big matches including The Undertaker vs Triple H, AJ Styles vs Samoa Joe & More! We mixed in a little Smackdown Throwdown in as well.
Plus Tweet of the Week!
Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “MBG Films”.
