KO’s replacement announced for the Mixed Match Challenge

Oct 12, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
#TeamPawz just got #GLORIOUS! @realbobbyroode will be replacing #KevinOwens as @natbynature's #WWEMMC partner, due to injury.
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 12, 2018 at 9:30am PDT
#TeamPawz just got #GLORIOUS! @realbobbyroode will be replacing #KevinOwens as @natbynature's #WWEMMC partner, due to injury.
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 12, 2018 at 9:30am PDT
Post Category: News Tags: Kevin Owens
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website
Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future