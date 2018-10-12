John Cena visits the Library of Congress

Oct 12, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck
Today at the Library of Congress, @johncena had the chance to read his new book “Elbow Grease” to elementary school students in Washington, D.C.!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Oct 12, 2018 at 9:59am PDT
