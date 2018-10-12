Impact moving to a permanent 10PM EST time slot on POP

PWInsider.com is reporting that Impact Wrestling will be moving to a 10PM EST time slot on POP starting with the October 25 episode.

This change will be a permanent one moving forward and it’s certainly a big loss for the company since it’s being booted out of primetime television. The show has not been performing good in viewership lately so that might be one of the reasons why POP is moving the show out of that time slot.

Impact is in its third year on POP and their television deal is on a year-by-year basis. Their last contract was signed in August 2017 and their current deal expires at the end of this year.

