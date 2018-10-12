Former WWE Writer Shares Dusty Rhodes Story
In honor of Dusty Rhodes’ birthday, Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz shared the following writing room tale of Dusty Rhodes & Vince McMahon…
Dusty Rhodes once pitched an idea when Vince chastised him.
VKM: Dammit Dusty, pronouns! Who’s “he”?!
Dusty: Jeeeesus Christ Vince, we only talking about two people, take a wild guess!
Everyone burst out laughing (Vince the loudest). Happy Birthday and RIP Dream. https://t.co/RUsnJm1DSK
— Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) October 11, 2018
