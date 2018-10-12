2019 Royal Rumble ticket info and seating chart

Tickets for the 2019 Royal Rumble went on sale this morning on Ticketmaster.com.

Ticket prices are $26.50, $36.50, $81.50, $131.50, $156.50, $206.50, $306.50, $506.50, and $706.50 for ringside seats. There will be four tiers of seating with field, lower level, club level, and upper level.

Chase Field, the baseball stadium with the retractable roof that will play host for the Rumble, has a configuration similar to that of WrestleMania 19, with the entrance ramp off the the side and then a sharp turn before you hit the ring. There will be a lot of empty space on the field with approximately half of the area unused.

WrestleMania 19 was the last time that a WWE pay-per-view was held inside a baseball stadium and the unique layouts of these stadiums present a challenge when it comes to design.

You can see the seating chart below.

(Visited 1 times, 16 visits today)