Why WWE booked the Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz ending

The Miz Reportedly Lost So Quickly At Super Show-Down So WWE Could Make Fun Of Him in a Segment

According to Dave Meltzer, the decision to end The Miz vs Daniel Bryan so early was done so they would have something to fire at The Miz in the line of an insult. He tried to explain this reasoning on Wrestling Observer Radio as to why he claims WWE went this direction.

“This was booked to be like that because the whole idea is that they wanted to come out and do this 2-minute man thing with The Miz. So there was a reason for doing it this way, whether it’s good or bad you know the match itself wasn’t what a lot of people hoped it would be but it was comedy coming out that they were doing.”

The idea was to set up comedy for the show and also to beat Miz in a way so Miz can still be in the championship picture after this. So that was part of it too.”

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

