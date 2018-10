Vince McMahon Remembers Dusty Rhodes on His Birthday

Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter, remembering Dusty Rhodes on what would have been the Dream’s 72nd birthday…

They broke the mold when they made Dusty Rhodes. Thinking of The American Dream on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/zgCV782glF — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) October 11, 2018

(Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)