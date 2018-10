Sasha Banks Advertised for WWE Event Later This Month

Sasha Banks looks to be potentially returning later this month from her time off due to injury. Banks, who has been out of action since late last month due to an injury, is currently advertised on the arena website and WWE.com for the October 20th live event in Portland, Maine.

Banks does not currently have a match listed for the show.

(Visited 1 times, 23 visits today)