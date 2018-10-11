Kofi Kingston is excited HBK is back: “Shawn always knows how to steal the show”

“Oh I think it’s great, it’s cool. Shawn Michaels was always my guy growing up, one of the guys who influenced me. He was a high flyer and threw in a lot of kicks too. There are a lot of kids who don’t even know who Shawn Michaels is which is crazy. So now they are gonna know, see him in the ring and see what he does. I’m hard-pressed to say that he won’t be exactly like he was when he left, but Shawn always knows how to steal the show and I’m looking forward to seeing how he does it this time.”

source: sportskeeda.com

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)