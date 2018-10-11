John Cena Pokes Fun at his Critics

Oct 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

John Cena spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview discussing his current part-time WWE schedule and more. Highlights are below, per Ringside News:

On his critics: “I don’t care about the reputation I have. What I care about is the performance I give. But the easiest way to just silence that problem is to take me out of the equation. Here’s the crazy thing, all the people that have chastised me for staying around too long, are now chastising me for not being around. [It’s] also a great exercise to know that you will never be able to please these people because they always need something to be cynical about. I guess that’s why they are called critics.”

On his current schedule not being due to his acting: “As a 41-year old, I can’t do it. If you look at anybody in my shoes… Chris Jericho had taken a break, Hulk Hogan had certainly taken a break. I think the only guy that may fall into that category of not taking a break is Flair.”

  1. Dan says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:39 pm

