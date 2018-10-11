IMPACT Wrestling Retains Kings Highway Media as Strategic Media Rights Consultant

For Immediate Release – October 11, 2018

Sports Entertainment Veteran Andrew Whitaker to Helm Global Effort and Implementation

TORONTO | NEW YORK – IMPACT Wrestling, a subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Corp., announced today that it has engaged Kings Highway Media, LLC to assist and expand IMPACT Wrestling’s video and content distribution across all platforms, traditional and digital, worldwide.

“We are delighted to have Kings Highway Media join us at this pivotal time as we embark on a major initiative to expand our audiences and continue to build our brand,” said Ed Nordholm, president of IMPACT Wrestling. “With an outstanding product, increasing fan engagement across all platforms and a rapidly growing audience, we are confident that Andrew and his team will leverage our existing global footprint into new markets and seize the opportunity to grow our presence on alternative media platforms.”

“Kings Highway Media is delighted to have been chosen to assist IMPACT Wrestling with the expansion of their global footprint,” said Kings Highway Media Managing Partner Andrew Whitaker. “The 2017 acquisition by Anthem and the new creative, management and branding of the now ascendant IMPACT Wrestling makes this the right time to deliver IMPACT Wrestling’s live pay-per-view events, 52 weeks of original programming and immense content creation capabilities to more audiences and fans worldwide.”

Kings Highway Media, LLC, founded in 2012 and led by Mr. Whitaker along with his partners Andrew Madigan and Edward Whitaker, has established itself as a premier full service global media brand distribution advisory firm, highly adept at introducing and expanding the global media presence for venture capital, private equity, IP rights holders and sports & entertainment companies in the United States and internationally. Andrew Whitaker is widely recognized for his success in creating the international media market for professional wrestling content in his previous longstanding role with WWE.

IMPACT Wrestling returns to pay-per-view this Sunday, Oct. 14 as Bound For Glory emanates from New York City’s sold-out Melrose Ballroom, headlined by World Champion Austin Aries vs. Johnny Impact. The three-hour spectacular will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app.

