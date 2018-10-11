How Vince McMahon feels about Asuka

Oct 11, 2018 - by Steve Gerweck

Dave Scherer of PWInsiderElite commented on Asuka losing her main event push in recent months and if there are creative opportunities for her right now. Here is what Scherer said courtesy of RingsideNews.com:

“Oh there’s tons for her right now, he [Vince McMahon] just doesn’t want to — she doesn’t speak good English, I mean say what you want but that’s the bottom line.

If she spoke good English I think she would be getting more. He wants you to be able to cut promos and she Can’t.”

  1. bumbolee says:
    October 11, 2018 at 11:40 am

    “If she spoke good English…..”

    You mean, “If she spoke English well……”

    Sounds like Asuka isn’t the only one that doesn’t speak good English. LOL

