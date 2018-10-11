Don Callis Likely Done With NJPW

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears that Don Callis is likely done as an announcer with NJPW. Callis wasn’t called for the KOPW show and hasn’t been called about any future dates, but he hasn’t been told he’s no longer being used. Callis was unable to work several G1 events due to his schedule with ImpactW restling, More than just bring an announcer; he helped put together the Omega vs. Jericho match that did big business for the company.

The idea right now is to have a rotation of color commentators through the end of the year. The feeling is that if he’s brought back, it may just be for select big shows that fit his schedule. Jim Ross has been talked about for the Tokyo Dome, with the idea of using the live feed on AXS rather than going in studio and voicing it over. Lanny Poffo’s name has also come up as a possible replacement.

(Pro Wrestling & MMA World)

