Bully Ray Explains AJ Styles’ Placement on WWE PPV Events

Bully Ray discussed the common complaint among fans that AJ Styles’ matches are kept out of the main event on Busted Open Radio. Speaking about Styles’ bouts being placed in the middle of shows, the WWE Hall of Famer compared the situation to his own matches…in particular, the Dudley Boys’ memorable feud with Edge & Christian and the Hardy Boys.

“When they know there’s a match that will steal the show but they don’t want that match to overshadow any other match, they put it in the middle of the show,” Ray said. “I can tell you that from personal experience. I went through this battle years ago – me, D-Von, Edge, Christian, Matt and Jeff. We were always in the middle of the show.”

When he was asked whether it had to do more with match quality than star power, Ray said, “He’s a big enough star to put on the cover of the video game…They do have faith in AJ, but with the matches you know his is gonna blow everyone else away.”

