10/9/18 Smackdown Viewership

Oct 11, 2018 - by James Walsh

The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown slipped a bit from last week, while viewership was up. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.67 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic, while the audience hit 2.135 million viewers. Those numbers are down 3% and up 2% from last week’s 0.69 demo rating and 2.095 million viewers. The rating marked the low point for the show since the July 3rd episode had a 0.54; meanwhile, the total audience was still slightly down from the 2.195 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #2 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. The MLB Playoffs game won the night on TBS with a 1.92 demo rating and 7.147 million viewers.

Click here for the 2018 viewership grid

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Trish Stratus talks inter-gender matches, women’s tag team titles, her future

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal