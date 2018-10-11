10/9/18 Smackdown Viewership

The rating for this week’s episode of Smackdown slipped a bit from last week, while viewership was up. Tuesday’s episode brought in a 0.67 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic, while the audience hit 2.135 million viewers. Those numbers are down 3% and up 2% from last week’s 0.69 demo rating and 2.095 million viewers. The rating marked the low point for the show since the July 3rd episode had a 0.54; meanwhile, the total audience was still slightly down from the 2.195 million from two weeks ago.

Smackdown ranked #2 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily. The MLB Playoffs game won the night on TBS with a 1.92 demo rating and 7.147 million viewers.

