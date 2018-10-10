WWE Mae Young Classic Coverage: Second Round Continues

Tonight’s episode opens with a preview of the final four matches of the Second Round. The opening credits roll and Beth Phoenix, Michael Cole, and Renee Young welcome us to the show.

We take a look at the first two competitors: Zeuxis and Io Shirai.

Match #1 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Second Round Match: Io Shirai vs. Zeuxis

They lock up and Zeuxis backs Shirai into the ropes and the referee calls for a break. They lock up again and Shirai takes Zeuxis down to the mat. Shirai delivers a dropkick that sends Zeuxis to the floor. Shirai tosses Zuxis back into the ring, but Zeuxis drops her with a forearm shot. Zeuxis sends Shirai to the floor with a basement dropkick. Shirai gets back into the ring and Zeuxis works over her shoulder. Zeuxis kicks Shirai into the corner and then kicks her in the shoulder and delivers double knees. Zeuxis goes for the cover, but Shirai kicks out at two. Shirai fights back and trips Zeuxis up. Shirai sends Zeuxis into the corner and chokes her with both boots and then delivers double knees to the face. Shirai delivers double knees again and Zeuxis rolls to the floor. Shirai connects with a suicide dive and tosses Zeuxis back into the ring.

Shirai goes for the cover, but Zeuxis kicks out at two. Shirai applies a cross-face submission, but Zeuxis gets to her feet. Zeuxis slams Shirai to the mat with a Michinoku Driver and goes for the cover, but Shirai kicks out at two. Zeuxis goes up top and goes for a moonsault, but Shirai moves out of the way. Shirai goes for a moonsault of her own, but Zeuxis knocks her down. Zeuxis goes for the top rope Spanish Fly, but Shirai cuts her off. Shirai delivers a hurricanrana and then double knees to the back of the neck. Shirai goes up top and delivers the moonsault and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Io Shirai

We take a look at the next two competitors: Deonna Purrazzo and Xia Li.

Match #2 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Second Round Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Xia Li

Li applies a wrist-lock, but Purrazzo counters with a side-headlock take down. Purrazzo goes for the arm-bar, but Li makes it to the ropes and comes back with a couple kicks. Li drops Purrazzo to the mat and connects with a leg drop and an elbow. Li goes for the cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at two. Purrazzo comes back and sends Li to the corner, but Li counters with a kick to the throat. Li goes for the cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at two. Purrazzo comes back with an arm-drag and a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Li kicks out at two. Purrazzo kicks Li in the elbow and then drops her with a clothesline. Purrazzo goes for the cover, but Li kicks out at two. Li tries to fight back, but Purrazzo delivers a knee strike. Purrazzo drops Li to the mat and locks in the arm-bar, but Li turns it into a cover for a two count.

Purrazzo takes control back and keeps Li grounded. Purrazzo keeps working over Li’s arm and locks in a key lock. Li fights back to her feet and drops Purrazzo to the mat. Li then delivers a dropkick, but Purrazzo comes back. They exchange shots and Li kicks Purrazzo in the back of the head. Li goes for the cover, but Purrazzo kicks out at two. Li kicks Purrazzo in the midsection and comes off the ropes, but Purrazzo catches her with the arm bar and Li taps out.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

We take a look at the next two competitors: Nicole Matthews and Tegan Nox.

Match #3 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Second Round Match: Nicole Matthews vs. Tegan Nox

Matthews goes on the attack, but Nox comes back and sends Matthews to the floor. Nox goes for a suicide dive, but Matthews cuts her off with a forearm shot. Matthews kicks Nox in the chest and goes for the cover, but Nox kicks out at two. Matthews delivers a few chops and then a dropkick in the corner. Matthews goes for the cover, but Nox kicks out at two. Matthews kicks Nox in the back a few times, but Nox comes back with a snap-mare and a kick to the back. Matthews comes back with a kick of her own and then applies a straitjacket submission. Matthews slams Nox to the mat and goes for the cover, but Nox kicks out at two. Nox fires back with forearm shots and comes off the ropes, but Matthews stops her. Nox fights back again and then delivers the Shiniest Wizard and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Tegan Nox

We take a look at the last two competitors in the Second Round: Kaitlyn and Mia Yim.

Match #4 – Mae Young Classic Tournament Second Round Match: Kaitlyn vs. Mia Yim

They lock up and Yim backs Kaitlyn into the ropes. Yim delivers a chop, but Kaitlyn comes back with a basement dropkick. Kaitlyn delivers a sliding clothesline and a few leg drops. Kaitlyn goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out quickly. Kaitlyn sends Yim to the corner and connects with a cannonball. Kaitlyn goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out again. Kaitlyn applies a body scissors submission and goes for a few pins, but Yim kicks out each time. Yim gets free of the hold, but Kaitlyn sends her to the floor. Kaitlyn goes for a baseball slide, but Yim moves and slams Kaitlyn’s knee into the ring apron. Yim begins to work over Kaitlyn’s knee and goes for the cover, but Kaitlyn kicks out. Yim applies a modified standing Figure Four and then delivers a series of right hands. Yim smacks Kaitlyn across the face and goes for another right hand, but Kaitlyn dodges.

Kaitlyn comes back with rights and lefts of her own and works over Yim’s inured hand. Kaitlyn manipulates Yim’s wrist and then slams it into the mat. Yim fights back with a few kicks, but Kaitlyn takes control again and slams Yim to the mat. Kaitlyn goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out at two. Kaitlyn goes for a spear in the corner, but Yim dodges and connects with Soul Food. Yim goes for the cover, but Kaitlyn kicks out at two. Yim goes for a German suplex, but Kaitlyn gets free and drops Yim with a spear. Kaitlyn goes for the cover, but Yim kicks out at two. Yim comes back and locks in a knee-bar submission and Kaitlyn taps out.

Winner: Mia Yim

