Women of Wrestling to debut on AXS TV in 2019

JEANIE BUSS’ WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING MAKES ITS DEBUT ON AXS TV, THE SERIES’ EXCLUSIVE BROADCASTING HOME, ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

Los Angeles, CA – October 10, 2018 – Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and Mark Cuban’s AXS TV announced today the premiere date for Buss’ emerging hit series WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING, making its network debut on Friday, January 18, 2019. AXS TV is the exclusive broadcast home for the Buss-owned WOW-Women of Wrestling, which joins the network’s highly successful Friday Night lineup that also includes the fan-favorite NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING promotion and live MMA action from Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA).

WOW Superhero events present all-female professional wrestling bouts with the theatrical flair of a blockbuster concert mixed with the hard-hitting action fans have come to expect from the popular promotion. WOW has amassed a large and dedicated fan base throughout the years, on the strength of the unique personalities of the captivating warriors who put their skills on full display as they go toe-to-toe inside the squared circle. The eight-episode series will feature 35 wrestlers, including third generation wrestling superstar Tessa Blanchard, returning superheroes The Beast, Stephy Slays, Jungle Grrrl, Beverly Hills Babe and talented newcomers to WOW such as Faith the Lioness and Princess Aussie.

David McLane, the beloved commentator and impresario behind the iconic ’80s TV series GLOW “Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling,” has produced an action-packed series of intriguing matches. All eyes are on WOW World Champion Santana Garrett as she defends the coveted WOW World Championship belt from a bevy of determined challengers. Will this be the season a new champion is crowned?

McLane will provide insightful ringside commentary, joined by play-by-play announcer Stephen Dickey. Wrestling royalty Shaul Guerrero will serve as the ring announcer for each event while Brigiite Valadez will be delivering the inside scoop as backstage reporter.

“We are excited to add the series and welcome the incredible athletes and characters of WOW to our hit Friday night lineup”, said AXS TV Fights CEO Andrew Simon. “This is the perfect time to add WOW and deliver on Jeanie Buss’ vision of strong women wrestlers in the spotlight on national television.”

“AXS TV broke ground with its airing of New Japan Pro Wrestling,” said McLane. “They are doing it again with the broadcasting of WOW. AXS TV is providing fight fans an amazing hour of action … and WOW is proud to be a part of their epic lineup!”

WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING is the leading women’s professional wrestling organization and is owned by Jeanie Buss in partnership with MGM Television and David McLane.

About AXS TV FIGHTS

Currently in its 15th year of combat sports and pro wrestling broadcasting, AXS TV dedicates every Friday night to exciting in-ring action, kicking off in 2019 with the new addition of WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING. Friday nights also feature the award-winning weekly series NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING, which showcases the best matches from the second largest and fastest growing pro wrestling organization in the world, and live mixed martial arts on AXS TV FIGHTS, which has broadcast over 410 events and 2500 fights from over 50 promotions including Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA).

About WOW-Women of Wrestling

WOW-Women Of Wrestling, the leading women’s professional wrestling organization, is owned by Jeanie Buss in partnership with MGM Television and David McLane. It is the premier organization and content provider for live events and programming featuring women’s professional wrestling. WOW’s empowered women come from all different backgrounds and professions, and are marketed as WOW Superheroes, the main attraction of every WOW presentation. WOW’s current digital ecosystem, also known as “WOW World,” consists of its website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube channel, with broadcast on AXS TV starting in 2019. For more information about the WOW Superheroes, its villains, and its over-the-top characters, visit www.wowe.com.

About AXS TV

AXS TV was created in 2012 by entrepreneur Mark Cuban in conjunction with AEG, Ryan Seacrest Media, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and CBS. Since its founding, the network has established itself as the premier destination for classic rock content, delivering an eclectic programming roster that includes original series such as THE BIG INTERVIEW WITH DAN RATHER, ROCK & ROLL ROAD TRIP WITH SAMMY HAGAR, and REAL MONEY, as well as music festival programming, hard-hitting mixed martial arts events, and a slate of acclaimed documentaries and iconic concerts from some of music’s most influential artists. Since 2013, AXS TV has served as the exclusive North American home of the hit singing competition THE X FACTOR UK, bringing the fan-favorite series stateside for the first time ever. The network is also the U.S. home of the popular NEW JAPAN PRO WRESTLING and WOW-WOMEN OF WRESTLING promotions and Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) and CES MMA. AXS TV is currently available nationally in the United States and parts of Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. For a list of providers, visit axs.tv/subscribe. For more information, see www.axs.tv. Follow AXS TV on Facebook,Twitter @axstv; Instagram; and YouTube. Press information is available at axstvmediacenter.com.

